76ers' Paul George: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
George (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
George has yet to make his season debut for the 76ers, but he's inching closer to a return. For now, consider him questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.
