default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George (ankle) is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Nets on Friday.

George missed the first portion of the regular season due to a knee injury, but he has recently been dealing with a sprained right ankle that caused him to sit out of the 76ers' loss to the Magic on Tuesday. The All-Star forward has been cleared to play Friday after going through pregame warmups, and his return will send Justin Edwards back to the bench.

More News