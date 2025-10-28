76ers' Paul George: Confirmed out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Wizards.
George will remain sidelined for the fourth game in a row to open the season. He's been able to practice in recent days, and he's expected to get the green light to return in the near future as long as he continues to progress.
