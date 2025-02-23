George posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Nets.

George's recent struggles from long range continued Saturday, and he also failed to reach the 20-point marker for the eighth game in a row. During this cold spell, he's averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers while shooting only 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. However, the star forward has logged 1.9 steals per game to help offset the shooting woes during this period, and he'll have a prime opportunity to get back on track Monday against a Bulls team that ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game (120.6).