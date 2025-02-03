Head coach Nick Nurse said that he's optimistic that George (finger) will return to the 76ers lineup by the end of the week after the veteran forward completed an on-court workout Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Nurse said the same about Joel Embiid (knee), who was also able to get in some on-court work in during Saturday's practice. George missed his fourth straight game in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, and based on Nurse's comments, the 34-year-old doesn't appear likely to be available for either game of the 76ers' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Mavericks and Heat, respectively. If George can continue to ramp up in the coming days, however, he may have a better chance at being available for Friday's game in Detroit.