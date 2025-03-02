George is questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left groin soreness.
This is a new injury for George, who's appeared in 10 straight games, and Monday's outing is the first half of a back-to-back set for Philly. If he's ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele, Justin Edwards and Lonnie Walker would be candidates for increased roles.
