George logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 loss to the Thunder.

Facing one of his former clubs, George was able to find some success from beyond the arc, but he was rested for most of the fourth quarter in a blowout loss. The 35-year-old forward has been able to take the court for nine of the Sixers' 11 games in December, averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes a contest.