George generated 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes of Friday's 116-101 win over the Bucks.

George played a season-high 30 minutes, surpassing his previous high of 25. It's a solid indication he's getting closer to full health after missing the first few weeks of the regular season recovering from offseason knee surgery. The 35-year-old has played in just seven games this season, and Friday's contest marked his second time hitting the 20-point milestone. He tied his previous high in assists and didn't log a turnover for the first time all year.