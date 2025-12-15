George ended Sunday's 120-117 loss to Atlanta with 35 points (11-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes.

George had the hot hand early for Philly, dropping in 17 points on nine shots in his first 11 minutes of play. George's usage rate has surged to 28 over the past two games with Tyrese Maxey (illness) unavailable, and he's responded with averages of 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.5 triples per contest on 50/65/100 shooting splits.