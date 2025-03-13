George has been consulting with doctors on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, and a decision on whether he'll need a procedure to address either injury is expected to be made early next week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George has missed the 76ers' last four games, and given that a decision on his treatment plan won't be made until early next week, he can safely be ruled out for games Friday versus the Pacers and Sunday in Dallas. Given that the 22-43 76ers don't have much at stake heading into the final month of the season, the star forward looks like he could be a candidate to get shut down whether he requires a procedure or not.