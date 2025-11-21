George amassed 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 overtime victory over the Bucks.

George saw a slight uptick in minutes compared to his season debut and posted a better output overall, as this was his first game with at least 20 points. George's availability will be decided on a game-to-game basis, but if he stays healthy, the veteran forward should be a reliable weapon on offense.