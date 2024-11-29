George (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George has missed the club's last three outings due to a bone bruise on his left knee, though he is trending in the right direction for a return to game action. The star forward has missed significant time this season, and this is his second time suffering a left knee bone bruise this year. His status for Saturday should be updated sometime Friday, though if George remains sidelined, Ricky Council will likely see an uptick in playing time.