76ers' Paul George: Gets in another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) practiced in full again Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This was George's second full practice in a row as he continues to trend in the right direction. The forward is still considered unlikely to play Opening Night against the Celtics on Wednesday, but it sounds like he will be returning in the very near future.
