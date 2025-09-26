At Media Day on Friday, George (knee) said he is "getting better and better," Chris Mannix of Si.com reports.

George said the next few weeks are "very important" for his early season availability. "I do think I will be at a good place, hopefully earlier than later," George added. The forward underwent surgery back on July 14, and it sounds like he remains iffy for the preseason. There should be a bit more clarity when the 76ers open training camp Saturday, for which George is likely to be limited.