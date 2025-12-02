76ers' Paul George: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee, back) was able to participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
George is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a couple of injuries, but he was wearing a starter's practice jersey, and it sounds like he may be closer to probable. In his previous outing against the Hawks, George produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in 28 minutes.