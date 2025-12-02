George (knee, back) was able to participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a couple of injuries, but he was wearing a starter's practice jersey, and it sounds like he may be closer to probable. In his previous outing against the Hawks, George produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in 28 minutes.