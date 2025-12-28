default-cbs-image
George (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

As expected, George will shake off his probable tag due to left knee injury management and suit up in his third straight game. In eight appearances during December, the veteran forward has averaged 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest.

