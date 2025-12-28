76ers' Paul George: Good to go vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
As expected, George will shake off his probable tag due to left knee injury management and suit up in his third straight game. In eight appearances during December, the veteran forward has averaged 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Paul George: Probable vs. Oklahoma City•
-
76ers' Paul George: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
76ers' Paul George: Shows defensive chops vs. Brooklyn•
-
76ers' Paul George: Cleared from injury report•
-
76ers' Paul George: Resting Saturday•
-
76ers' Paul George: Drops season-high 35 points in loss•