George (ankle) remains questionable and will go through pregame warmups before a decision is made on his availability for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George spent the first few weeks of the season on the shelf with a knee injury, and he's been dealing with a sprained right ankle recently. He missed Tuesday's loss to Orlando due to the injury and is at risk of missing another contest Friday. With the 76ers already down several players, Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards would see expanded roles if George is sidelined.