Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

George was held out of Monday's game versus Portland with soreness in his groin, but he remains day-to-day. If he's able to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set, he could see a ton of usage with Tyrese Maxey (back) already ruled out.

More News