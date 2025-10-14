76ers' Paul George: Involved in team activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) progressed to participating in team activities Tuesday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
George continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery, which he underwent in July. It remains uncertain if he'll play in the preseason finale against the Timberwolves on Friday, as they may be targeting the regular-season opener against the Celtics on Oct. 22 for the veteran star to make his return to the floor.