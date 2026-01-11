George has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto due to left knee soreness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George was initially named a starter for Sunday's game, but his left knee injury is severe enough that the veteran forward will end up missing Sunday's game. The change comes right near tip-off, so Kelly Oubre will step into the 76ers' starting lineup in George's absence. George could be available for Monday's rematch against Toronto.