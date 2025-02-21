George ended with 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Celtics.

While George led the team with 17 points Thursday, it wasn't nearly enough for a win in Thursday's rout. The star forward has been quiet on the offensive side of the floor recently, as he's averaged 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes through his last seven contests. However, George is logging 1.7 steals per game during this stretch, so he's remained active on the defensive end while struggling a bit offensively.