George (knee) is expected to make his season debut in Monday's game against the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After missing all of the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season, George finally appears ready to take the court following offseason knee surgery. It's possible the 76ers will limit the star forward's minutes during his first couple of games back in action. George's imminent return should negatively impact the playing time of the likes of Trendon Watford, Quentin Grimes and eventually Kelly Oubre (knee).