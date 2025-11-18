George provided nine points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 21 minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over the Clippers.

George played his first game of the season following offseason knee surgery, contributing on both ends of the floor in 21 minutes of playing time. Although limited, George certainly impacted the game in a good way for the 76ers, an encouraging sign given his time off. While it is likely he will be managed for the foreseeable future, he still deserves a roster spot in just about every fantasy format.