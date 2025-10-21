76ers' Paul George: Officially ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (knee) is out for Wednesday's season opener against the Celtics.
George is practicing amid his recovery from offseason left knee surgery, so his absence doesn't figure to push very deep into the season. With the star forward sidelined, it's possible Quentin Grimes is in line to start Wednesday.
