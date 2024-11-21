The 76ers announced Thursday that an MRI of George's left knee revealed no structural damage, but he will be out for Friday's game versus the Nets and Sunday's game against the Clippers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

George appears to have avoided a serious injury, but he will miss Philadelphia's next two contests with a left knee bone bruise. In his absence, Kelly Oubre and KJ Martin will likely receive increased playing time. George's next chance to return to action will be Wednesday's matchup with Houston.