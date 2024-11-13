George (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Cleveland, but head coach Nick Nurse said that the forward will play Friday against the Magic while operating without a minutes restriction, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George had already logged 33 and 32 minutes in his last two games, but he could see his playing time push into the mid-to-upper 30s Friday if the contest is competitive throughout. Though he missed the 76ers' first five games of the season, George returned to play each of the last five contests and averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals.