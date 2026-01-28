George tallied 32 points (11-21 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 139-122 win over the Bucks.

George got into a rhythm from three-point range in this one, knocking down a season-high nine triples en route to a game-high 32 points. He had shot just 29.6 percent from downtown in his previous 10 appearances this month. The veteran forward was productive across the board in his return from a one-game absence, contributing at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time this season and for just the third time in his tenure with the 76ers. He has reached the 30-point threshold twice this season.