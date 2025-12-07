George (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George is in jeopardy of missing his second game in December as the team continues to manage his availability due to left knee injury recovery, though his presence at shootaround bodes well for his chances of suiting up. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Quentin Grimes, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker are candidates for an uptick in minutes. Across seven regular-season appearances thus far, George has averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.