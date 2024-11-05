George (knee) will make his 76ers regular-season debut Monday against the Suns and will be under a minutes restriction, Dana Scott of Arizona Central reports.

George missed the 76ers' first five games of the regular season due to a bone bruise in his left knee that he picked up during the preseason. He has yet to see the floor with Joel Embiid (knee), but George will take some of the offensive load off of Tyrese Maxey on Monday, the latter of whom is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field (including 26.3 percent from three on 11.4 3PA/G). Across 74 regular-season outings with the Clippers during the 2023-24 campaign, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.