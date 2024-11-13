George supplied a game-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 loss to the Knicks.

Joel Embiid made his season debut for the Sixers on Tuesday, but it was George who led the team in scoring and rebounding. The veteran forward needed a few games to get his legs under him after his own belated start to the season, but while George's offense has been inconsistent, he's found other ways to contribute. Through five contests, the 34-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 2.2 threes while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, but he's added 5.8 boards, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals a game.