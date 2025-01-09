George (groin) participated in Thursday's practice, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
George missed Philadelphia's previous contest due to left groin tightness. While the team has yet to release an official injury report, George's return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Friday's matchup with New Orleans.
More News
-
76ers' Paul George: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Paul George: Rough shooting performance•
-
76ers' Paul George: Goes for 30 points in loss•
-
76ers' Paul George: Records season-high five steals•
-
76ers' Paul George: Near double-double vs. Spurs•
-
76ers' Paul George: Struggles in loss to Cavaliers•