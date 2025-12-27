George is probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.

The probable tag suggests George should suit up to face his former team, but a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. George hasn't been at his best of late and has been relegated to a secondary role on offense when he's available. He has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances.