76ers' Paul George: Probable vs. Oklahoma City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.
The probable tag suggests George should suit up to face his former team, but a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. George hasn't been at his best of late and has been relegated to a secondary role on offense when he's available. He has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances.
