George accumulated 18 points (8-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 103-91 win over Orlando.

It was the second time in 20 games this season that George recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same contest. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in 13 of 15 games since the beginning of December, averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals over that span.