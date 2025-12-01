default-cbs-image
George is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to low back tightness and left knee injury recovery.

The 76ers are scheduled for a matchup with the 2-16 Wizards, so the 35-year-old vet may opt for a rest day with his back tightening up on him. We'll have a better idea of George's status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, that would open up minutes for Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards.

