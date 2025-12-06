George (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

George is at risk of missing his second matchup over a three-game span as the 76ers continue to manage his availability due to a left knee injury. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Quentin Grimes, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles. Across seven rebgular-season appearances thus far, George has averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 23.3 minutes per game.