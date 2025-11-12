George (knee) is moving closer to making his season debut and will be re-evaluated later this week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July and has yet to suit up this season, but he's seemingly inching closer to a return to the floor. Charania noted that the veteran forward is "in the final stage of his debut process," though doctors want him to strengthen his left quadriceps to support his knee. George is coming off an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign in which he appeared in just 41 games, finishing with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.5 minutes per game while shooting just 43.0 percent from the field.