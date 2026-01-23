George notched 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

With Kelly Oubre catching fire and Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combining for 68 points, there just weren't many shots available for George in this one. Still, he came through with the defensive stats, hit a few triples, dished out some dimes and only committed one turnover in his 37 minutes of floor time. Managers can anticipate a more robust scoring performance Saturday versus the Knicks.