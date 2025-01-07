George finished with 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to Phoenix.

George has struggled to reclaim his form as one of the best two-way players in the NBA with the 76ers. Even though he recorded two steals, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in the loss to the Suns, George went 5-for-18 from the floor. The 34-year-old is currently shooting a career-low 41.4 percent from the field on the season and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, which is the second-worst percentage of his career from deep.