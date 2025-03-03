George is out for Monday's game against Portland due to left groin soreness.

George will take a seat Monday, clearing up plenty of usage in Philadelphia's lineup. The star forward can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game in Minnesota. The 76ers' offense should run through Tyrese Maxey against the Trail Blazers, and Justin Edwards will join the starting lineup in George's stead, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.