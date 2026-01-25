George has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Hornets due to left knee injury management, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

George will miss the front end of this back-to-back set, and the veteran forward has yet to suit up in both legs of a back-to-back so far this season. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against Milwaukee. Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford are candidates to see increased minutes due to George being sidelined, while Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker could enter the Philadelphia rotation.