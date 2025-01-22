George amassed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 loss to the Nuggets.

George didn't have his best performance from a scoring perspective and was limited to just 11 points, though he did provide solid numbers in other categories, particularly the assists one. Still, there's no doubt that the Sixers expect more out of George, and the veteran forward will aim to bounce back when the 76ers take on the Cavaliers, another difficult matchup, on Friday. George is averaging a mere 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game since the beginning of January.