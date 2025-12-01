George had 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to Atlanta.

George didn't have his best shooting percentage, making 35.2 percent of his shots and 25 percent of his treys, but he made an impact in other areas. The five steals were a season-high for the veteran forward, who also logged a season-high 28 minutes in this double-overtime loss. George should remain in the starting lineup as long as he stays healthy. Even though he won't be the stat-filling machine he was during his prime years, he's still a serviceable player in most fantasy formats due to his ability to contribute in multiple categories with ease. Through five games this season, he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.