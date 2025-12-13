George logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 115-105 victory over the Pacers.

George has played at least 30 minutes in three straight games and scored a season high 23 points in Friday's win with star guard Tyrese Maxey (illness) out of the lineup. The 35-year-old forward looks to be getting closer to full health after missing the first few weeks of the season due to a left knee injury. The veteran has played in nine games this season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 25.3 minutes per game.