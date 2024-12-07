George closed with a team-high 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-94 win over Orlando.

The veteran forward just missed recording his second double-double of the campaign. George continues to be brought along carefully after dealing with two separate injuries to his left knee early in the season, but he appeared to be just about 100 percent Friday. His numbers through 11 appearances are down from his usual levels, but over his last two games, George is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.0 boards and 1.5 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (8-for-16) from beyond the arc.