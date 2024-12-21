Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said after Friday's 108-98 win over the Hornets that he expects George to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. George recorded five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes Friday.

Back in October, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com that he didn't expect George and Joel Embiid to "not play many back to backs, if any" this season. While the 76ers have already ruled out Embiid for Saturday's contest after he returned from a one-game absence due to a sinus fracture in Friday's win, the organization's plans for George in back-to-back sets look to be less strict. Though George has already missed games in 2024-25 with a bone bruise in his left knee and a hyperextension of the same knee, the 34-year-old has suited up for each of the past five contests and is now poised to play in both halves of a back-to-back set for the first time all season. The 76ers could look to be more conservative with his workload Saturday, however, given the big minutes he played Friday.