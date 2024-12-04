George logged 29 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 victory over the Hornets.

George did it all for Philadelphia on the offensive end of the floor, leading the 76ers in scoring and assists while connecting on a team-high mark from three in a winning effort. George, who was one point shy of the 30-point mark and two assists short of a double-double, matched a season high in scoring while posting his third performance with at least eight dimes.