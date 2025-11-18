Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
76ers' Paul George: Sitting out Wednesday
George (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
The 76ers will hold out George on the first half of their back-to-back set. The star forward figures to return to the floor for Thursday's tilt against the Bucks. Trendon Watford and Quentin Grimes should both play more a pronounced role Wednesday.