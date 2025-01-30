George (finger) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nuggets.
George's absence streak will extend to three games Friday due to an extensor tendon injury on his left hand. Justin Edwards will likely continue to start in his absence. George's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Boston.
