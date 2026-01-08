George recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 victory over the Wizards.

The veteran forward bounced back from a quiet eight-point performance Monday against the Nuggets, scoring 20-plus points for the first time since Dec. 14. George has scored in double digits in 11 of 13 games since beginning to see his usual court time in early December, averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes a contest.