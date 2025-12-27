George provided 15 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to Chicago.

George needed 15 shots to record 15 points, and, like Tyrese Maxey, he also struggled from inside the arc, going 1-for-6 on two-pointers. The veteran forward has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances. Even though he remains a player capable of filling out the stat sheet on any given game, George is no longer the stat-filling machine he used to be during the prime of his career. Between injuries and inconsistencies, he's simply the third-best option for the 76ers right now behind Maxey and a healthy Joel Embiid.